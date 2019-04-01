|
Robert E. Carney, Jr., passed away on March 31, 2019, loving husband of Mary Louise Carney for 58 years; devoted father of Robert F. Carney, whose wife is Kimberly; Anne M. Carney, whose husband is David Wennberg; Daniel E. Carney, whose wife is Michelle; John M. Carney, whose wife is Rebecca; David E. Carney, whose wife is Michele; and the late Christopher P. Carney; and cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren. Dear brother of Kathleen Buetow and Anne Carney Brown.The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the chapel of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082 on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment at the adjoining cemetery. Donations may be made in Mr. Carney's Memory to St. John the Evangelist School's Annual Fund, www.stjohnschoollgv.org/giving.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2019