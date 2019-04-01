Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Carney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Carney Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert Carney Jr. Notice
Robert E. Carney, Jr., passed away on March 31, 2019, loving husband of Mary Louise Carney for 58 years; devoted father of Robert F. Carney, whose wife is Kimberly; Anne M. Carney, whose husband is David Wennberg; Daniel E. Carney, whose wife is Michelle; John M. Carney, whose wife is Rebecca; David E. Carney, whose wife is Michele; and the late Christopher P. Carney; and cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren. Dear brother of Kathleen Buetow and Anne Carney Brown.The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the chapel of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082 on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment at the adjoining cemetery. Donations may be made in Mr. Carney's Memory to St. John the Evangelist School's Annual Fund, www.stjohnschoollgv.org/giving.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now