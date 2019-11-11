Home

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Robert Cohan, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on November 9, 2019, at the age of 81. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Cohan (nee Slater), his son, Louis (Debra) Cohan, his grandchildren, Alyson (Dan) Mirai and Emily Cohan. Mr. Cohan was predeceased by his son, Alan Cohan, his brothers, Daniel Cohan and Stanford Cohan, and his parents Gussie and Louis Cohan.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, November 11, at 2:30 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 7 Slade Avenue, #601, Baltimore, MD 21208, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2019
