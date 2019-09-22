Home

Robert D. Conkwright Notice
Robert D. Conkwright, age 94 of Towson on September 17, 2019. Born in Manhattan to a society bootlegger and fashion model, Bob led a unique life. The WW II veteran graduated from Bowdoin College after attending Harvard and Cornell. He moved to Baltimore to work for Martin Marietta and Westinghouse. He was an active sailor and long time member of L'Hirondelle Club. He is survived by the former Eleanor LeBrun Carpenter, a son and daughter, two step children and 3 grandchildren. His first wife, Mary Elizabeth Harper Conkwright predeceased him. A memorial service will be held at a future date at Edenwald Retirement Community. Arrangements through the family owned Parkview Funeral Home of Parkville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
