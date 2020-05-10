Robert D. Huntington
On the morning of Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 Robert Daniel Huntington of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away. Beloved husband of the late Helen Marie Buettner; devoted father of Bobbi Huntington, Robin Marousek, and son-in-law Michael Marousek; loving grandfather of Erica and Taylor Marousek. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served from June 1958 to June 1964.

Services are private. Condolences may be left at www.highviewfuneralservice.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
