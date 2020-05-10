On the morning of Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 Robert Daniel Huntington of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away. Beloved husband of the late Helen Marie Buettner; devoted father of Bobbi Huntington, Robin Marousek, and son-in-law Michael Marousek; loving grandfather of Erica and Taylor Marousek. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served from June 1958 to June 1964.
Services are private. Condolences may be left at www.highviewfuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.