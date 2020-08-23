1/1
Robert Dahms
1943 - 2020
Robert P. Dahms, 76, died on August 11, 2020. He was the husband of Jo Ann (Krout) Dahms. Due to Covid 19, there will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Robert was born October 12th, 1943 in Baltimore. He was the son of the late Henry Dahms and Catherine (Foltz) Dahms. He was an Army veteran of Vietnam War. He retired from General Motors. A life member of VFW 7012, American Legion Post 455 and UAW 239. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jo Ann, five children Kathy Dahms, Kelly Kashner, Janet Marinelli, Samuel Dudley, Brian Dudley and wife Karen, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister Joan Ichnowski and husband Robert as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Henry. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Mr. Sandy's Homeless Veteran Center 412 W King Street York, PA 17401.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 23, 2020.
