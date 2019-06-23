It is with sadness that the family of Robert C. Damesyn announce his passing on June 5, 2019 after a brief illness. Robert is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years Veronica (nee Weber) and his loving brothers and sisters. He leaves behind children Larry (Helen), Veronica Sharpe (Kenn), Abby Vega (Juan), Linda, John (partner Robert McDonough, MD) and Alicia Patalinghug (Carlos); grandchildren Michael Damesyn (Laura),Nicholas Damesyn, Conner Sharpe (Dug) Kirra Sharpe, Alexis Vega Allen (Travis) C.J. Patalinghug (Paola), Alyssa Patalinghug, Emmanuel Patalinghug, Gabriel Patalinghug, Angelique Patalinghug and Jared Patalinghug and many nieces nephews and friends.



A current resident of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Robert was born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 7, 1927 and later served in the US Army and Maryland National Guard. Robert was employed by the State of Maryland as a Rate Analyst for the Public Service Commission.



Robert was passionate about music, particularly the Big Band Era, cars and thoroughbred horse racing. To the very end he could recall facts and statistics on any of those subjects.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Annunciation, Rosedale, MD on Thursday, June 27, at 10:30 am. Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Dundalk MD.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in tribute to Robert Damesyn at the Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute of Music www.peabody.jhu.edu , the Retired Racehorse Project www.retiredracehorseproject.org or the .