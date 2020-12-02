1/1
Robert (Bob) Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) Davis died on Friday, November 27, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Gaffney, SC to Joseph and Gertrude Davis, Bob grew up in Baltimore and was educated in the Baltimore City Public School system. He worked for the Social Security Administration from February 1968 until retiring in 2015. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Faughn Davis and his brother Brice Davis. Bob left to cherish his memory his daughter Kim Davis-Simms (Jerry); his son Brandon Davis (Katie); three granddaughters, a nephew and a host of family and friends. There will be a public viewing on Wednesday, December 2nd from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., followed by a funeral on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the March Life Tribute Center in Randallstown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
March Life Tribute Center
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral
March Life Tribute Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
(410) 655-0110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Irene PAT. Carter
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved