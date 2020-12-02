Robert (Bob) Davis died on Friday, November 27, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Gaffney, SC to Joseph and Gertrude Davis, Bob grew up in Baltimore and was educated in the Baltimore City Public School system. He worked for the Social Security Administration from February 1968 until retiring in 2015. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Faughn Davis and his brother Brice Davis. Bob left to cherish his memory his daughter Kim Davis-Simms (Jerry); his son Brandon Davis (Katie); three granddaughters, a nephew and a host of family and friends. There will be a public viewing on Wednesday, December 2nd from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., followed by a funeral on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the March Life Tribute Center in Randallstown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store