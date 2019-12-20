|
|
Robert Delevett Pyle, 95, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home in Norrisville, MD. Born in 1924 and raised in Forest Hill, MD, the son of the late H. Harlan Pyle, Sr. and Bessie Walbeck Pyle. He was predeceased by three brothers, H. Harlan Pyle, Jr., Edwin Rutledge Pyle, and Richard Lewis Pyle and sister, Janet P. McIntyre. Surviving are his wife, Ruth Mowbray Pyle, son, Jeffrey M. Pyle and daughter Jennifer J. Pyle, both of Seattle, Washington. Also, survived by a sister, Kathrine Elizabeth Sturgill of Forest Hill, MD and sister-in-law, Mildred R. Pyle of Myrtle Beach, SC, along with numerous nieces and nephews. A daughter, Jeanne Louise Pyle died in 2014.
A cabinet maker by trade, Robert served as a Supervisor for the Danker Clock Company of Fallston, MD for 25 years, turning out hundreds of beautiful floor and shelf clocks. When the company closed in 1972, he was offered a job with the Ansonia Clock Company in Lynnwood, Washington, where he worked until he retired in 1989. In 1992, he and his wife moved back to Harford County, settling in the North Harford area, where he enjoyed playing golf and gardening. Robert was a lovable, one-of-a kind, free-spirited individual who will be remembered for his sense of humor and eccentric ways.
At his request, no service is planned. Interment will be in Deer Creek Cemetery, Forest Hill, MD at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maryland Food Bank or Habitat for Humanity.
Arrangements were made under the caring guidance of McComas Funeral Home, P.A. of Jarrettsville, Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 20, 2019