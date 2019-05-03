|
On May 1, 2019 Robert M. Diem, Sr. devoted father of Kimberly Mannarino, Robert M. Diem, Jr. (Ruth), James A. Diem (Toni), David W. Diem (Gina), and Michael J. Diem (Beth); dear brother of Mary Jo Byrd, Joseph Diem, Jr., Theresa Lipple, Dennis Diem, Sr., Kathleen Morrissey, Linda Restivo, Donald Diem and the late Gerald and Richard Diem; loving grandfather of Candice Updyke, Nichole Snyder, Derek, Caroline, Nick, Brandon, Blake, Aidan, and Declan Diem; loyal companion of Lori Kutlik. Robert was a member of Local 48/438 Plumbers / Steamfitters Union where he was the business manager for 10 years, former owner of the Emerald Tavern and a graduate of St. Dominic and Calvert Hall. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM where a Memorial Service will begin at 7:30 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. Online tributes may left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2019