Robert "Tom" Downey
Robert "Tom" Downey, 77, of Hamilton and Parkville, MD, passed away on September 19th, 2020 at his residence. Beloved son of the late Dorothea Gauss and the late step-father of John Gauss; devoted father of Rachael Guzman and her husband Javier; cherished grandfather of Bibianna and Tiffany Guzman; loving brother of Diane Daily; dear uncle of Tracey Berger, and her husband Kirk, and the late Troy Walsh; and precious great-uncle of Jarrett and his fiancé Allison, and Alyssa. Also survived by many family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Tom's life with a Receiving of Friends at Evan's Life Celebration Home in Parkville – 8800 Harford Road on October 24th, 2020 from 12-2pm. A memorial service will be held immediately after at 2pm. Masks required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
OCT
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
