Robert "Tom" Downey, 77, of Hamilton and Parkville, MD, passed away on September 19th, 2020 at his residence. Beloved son of the late Dorothea Gauss and the late step-father of John Gauss; devoted father of Rachael Guzman and her husband Javier; cherished grandfather of Bibianna and Tiffany Guzman; loving brother of Diane Daily; dear uncle of Tracey Berger, and her husband Kirk, and the late Troy Walsh; and precious great-uncle of Jarrett and his fiancé Allison, and Alyssa. Also survived by many family and friends.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Tom's life with a Receiving of Friends at Evan's Life Celebration Home in Parkville – 8800 Harford Road on October 24th, 2020 from 12-2pm. A memorial service will be held immediately after at 2pm. Masks required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.