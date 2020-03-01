Home

Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
410-327-4220
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:30 PM
Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
View Map

Robert E. Clark Sr.

Robert E. Clark Sr. Notice
On February 27, 2020 Robert "Bobby" E. Clark, Sr. beloved husband of June Wilson Clark; loving father of Anthony M. Clark, Sr. and his wife Rosemary, Duella M. Walden and her husband Ronald, Arthur Cary Lowry and his wife Pamela, and the late Robert E. Clark, Jr. and James P. Clark, Sr.; Mr. Clark was also the father-in-law of Bridget Osborne and Kathleen Clark; dear brother of the late Virginia I. Johnson, Duella Braden, and Dorothy Chester; also survived by loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of other loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1 from 3-7p.m. in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. 263 S Conkling Street Baltimore, MD 21224. Eulogies will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. Prayer service for immediate family only on March 2 at 11 a.m. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the 7272 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75231.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020
