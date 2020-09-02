1/1
Robert E. Cumor
Robert E. Cumor, 58, of Catonsville, Maryland passed away Friday, August 21st, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Maryland he was a son of Roland E. Cumor, Sr. and the late Mary Jane (Hammond) Cumor and stepson of Patricia K. Cumor.

Rob enjoyed watching sports especially the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens. He loved attending baseball games. Rob also enjoyed his dogs. Rob was a very outgoing person who loved talking to everyone he met.

In addition to his father Roland, he is survived by five siblings: Roland E. "Rick" Cumor, Jr. and his wife Mary, Helen M. Skrenczuk and her husband Bruce, Ronald E. Cumor and his wife Debra, Donna M. Rudolf and her husband Robert, and Richard E. Cumor. He is also survived by stepbrother, Buddy Rose and his wife Betty and preceded in death by Casey Rose. Rob is also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

Services for Robert will be private and held at the convenience of his family. Burial will be at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21211.

Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom is assisting the family.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
