On April 3, 2019, The Reverend Robert Edmund Daly, Jr.. Ordained an Episcopal Priest in 1970. Rector of the Episcopal Church of the Messiah on Harford Road in Baltimore from 1981 until his retirement in 2001. Active in the Grachur Club, the Episcopal Church and the Broadmead Community. Beloved husband of Anne Elizabeth (Limpert) Daly; devoted father of Erik Daly (Kristi) and Sara Daly (Mark Melonas); loving grandfather of Zoe Anne Melonas, Carter Patrick Daly, James "Taki" Robert Melonas and Grace Elizabeth Daly; and dear brother of Jeanne Powell (Larry). A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles Street, Baltimore MD 21210 on Thursday, April 11th at 10:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rev. Daly's memory may be made to the Kennedy Krieger Institute www.kennedykrieger.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019