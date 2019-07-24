|
On July 22, 2019 Robert E. Goode beloved husband of Patricia E. Goode (nee Walters) for 65 years; devoted father of Barbara Mannisi (John) of Bethlehem, PA, Bob Goode (Valerie) of Southbury, CT, Michael Goode (Diana) of Ellicott City, MD, John Goode (Maria) of Towson, MD, Mary Hogan (Michael) of Arlington, VA and Tom Goode of New Orleans, LA; loving grandfather of Lisa, Brianna, Peter, Michael, Kelsey, Emma, Michael, Caroline, Brian, Jack and Colin; he is also survived by his great-grandson Giovanni.
Mr. Goode will lie-in-repose at Oak Crest Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd on Friday, July 26 from 10 to 11 AM when the Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the ( ). Arrangements by Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019