Retired social worker was born on Spetember 21, 1936 in Union, SC to Lela and Dave Lann. He was a Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War. He graduated from Morgan State and Baltimore School of the Bible and served as an Elder at True Fellowship COGIC. He died in his Owings Mills, MD home on July 9, 2020, after a brief illness. He will be laid to rest on August 4 at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetary in Owings Mills, MD. He leaves behind his loving wife Jean, 6 children, 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a sister, Mary, a host of extended relatives, and his church family.



