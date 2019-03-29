known to family and friends as "Bob", was 76 when he passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. A native of Baltimore, Bob served 8 years in the Maryland National Guard and earned a Bachelor's in Business from the University of Baltimore. He worked for McCormick Spice Company, Genstar Stone Products, American Stone-Mix, and Long and Foster Real Estate. Bob vacationed with his children in Ocean City, MD and the Outer Banks of NC. Outside the office, he worked with his hands throughout his life and whether rebuilding a carburetor, home projects, nurturing his gardens, or painting with watercolors, the common denominators were ambition and perfection. Bob will be missed by his family: his beloved wife, Paulette Letson; his brother Stephen (Janelle); his children Philip (Colleen); Gregory (Karen); Jeffrey; Cory; Janet (Michael) Schwartz and step-son William (Sarah) Fleming; his 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Audrey (Taylor) Lyston and William "Bill" Lyston (brother).No public memorial is planned. A private luncheon is planned for May 11, 2019. Donations, in Bob's honor, can be made to the at Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary