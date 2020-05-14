Robert E. Mitzel
The Reverend Dr. Robert E. Mitzel, a retired United Methodist minister in the Baltimore Washington Conference, passed away on 18 April 2020. Beloved husband of the late Doris Mitzel.

Bob is survived by his 3 children, Donna Welles (Massachusetts), Glenn Mitzel (Maryland), and Patricia Farrar (Ohio). He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers Bob wished that donations be made to enable children to attend camp at the West River United Methodist Center, which he helped found in 1951. Make checks payable to "BWC Treasurer" and mail to West River United Methodist Center, P.O. Box 429, Churchton, MD 20733, with a note "Doris and Bob Mitzel Endowed Campership Fund".

We welcome you to join us for a memorial service and reception on May 16, 2020, at 11:00. Since we cannot get together physically, we will meet electronically using (1) Zoom video teleconferencing on a computer or smartphone, or (2) a telephone. In both cases you will need the following.

Meeting ID: 295 553 3930. Password: 940379. For additional information to join the family please visit macnabbfuneral.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
