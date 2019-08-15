|
|
Robert E. Owen, age 83 of Parkville on August 12, 2019. Born at home in Dundalk to the late Edward and Mabel (Rollins) Owen; beloved husband of Lois (Hartzell) Owen; loving father of Leslie Storm (Sveinn) of Centreville, Kurt Owen (Kerry) of Lawrenceville, NJ; proud grandfather of Luke Owen, Sophia Storm, Lydia Owen, George Storm; dear brother of the late Nancy McFarland. Mr. Owen taught at Parkville High School for many years before retiring. Family will receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM in the family owned and operated Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, 7527 Harford Rd, Parkville. A Funeral Service officiated by Rev. John Ceselsky will be held Saturday at 10 AM in Aisquith Presbyterian Church, 7515 Harford Rd, Parkville. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory are to be directed to RZIM Ministries at www.rzim.org or 3755 Mansell Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30022 and/or Aisquith Presbyterian Church and/or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 15, 2019