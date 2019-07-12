Home

POWERED BY

Services
Union Chapel United Meth Chr
1012 Old Joppa Rd
Joppa, MD 21085
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Chapel United Methodist Church
1012 Old Joppa Road
Joppa, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sauvageot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Sauvageot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Sauvageot Notice
Robert (Bob) Edwards Sauvageot, age 88, passed away on June 24, 2019 at home in Joppa. Born in Wheeling, WV, to A. Burt and Lyda Sauvageot, he graduated from Leonia High School in Leonia, NJ and served in the Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician. Bob earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, where he sang in the Glee Club and was active in the Theta Xi fraternity. He worked for several defense contractors including the Martin Company, where he was involved in the Gemini and Apollo missions as a contractor to NASA, and Westinghouse Defense. Bob was active in hobbies such as sailboat racing, hiking, barbershop singing, gardening, and watching birds and wildlife. Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kay; son, Scott (Wendy); and brothers A. Burt (Julie) and Donald (Carol). A memorial service will be held at Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 1012 Old Joppa Road, Joppa MD on Saturday, July 20 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gilchrist Hospice (www.gilchristcares.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.