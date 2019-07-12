Robert (Bob) Edwards Sauvageot, age 88, passed away on June 24, 2019 at home in Joppa. Born in Wheeling, WV, to A. Burt and Lyda Sauvageot, he graduated from Leonia High School in Leonia, NJ and served in the Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician. Bob earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, where he sang in the Glee Club and was active in the Theta Xi fraternity. He worked for several defense contractors including the Martin Company, where he was involved in the Gemini and Apollo missions as a contractor to NASA, and Westinghouse Defense. Bob was active in hobbies such as sailboat racing, hiking, barbershop singing, gardening, and watching birds and wildlife. Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kay; son, Scott (Wendy); and brothers A. Burt (Julie) and Donald (Carol). A memorial service will be held at Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 1012 Old Joppa Road, Joppa MD on Saturday, July 20 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gilchrist Hospice (www.gilchristcares.org). Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019