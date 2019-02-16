|
On February 15, 2019, Robert E. " Bob" Shaeffer passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Anne Shaeffer; devoted father of Beverly Shaeffer Billingsley and her husband Terry, Alan Shaeffer and his wife Susan; cherished grandfather of Regan Billingsley, Kelly Billingsley Smith, Michael Shaeffer, Katie Shaeffer Olenczak, and Andrew Shaeffer; loving great-grandfather of four with one great-grandchild on the way. Robert retired from C & P Telephone Company after well over 40 years of service. Bob was also very involved with Towson Little League Baseball and Parkville American Legion Baseball. He was a member of the Parkville American Legion and the Towson Optimist Club. Services and interment will be private. Online coldolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019