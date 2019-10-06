Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-2299
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:45 AM
Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery
11501 Garrison Forest Road
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Smith


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Smith Notice
On September 22, 2019, Robert Evan Smith. Devoted husband of the late Sandra Lee Smith.

Robert is survived by step-son Christopher Lackl, brother Dave Smith and wife Kay, granddaughter Bella and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister Jonelle Smith.

Funeral services and burial will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, 10:45 AM at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, 11501 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117 with military honors. There will be no public visitation. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg are assisting with funeral arrangements.

Sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to The Salvation Army, 300 Hahn Rd., PO Box 1948, WESTMINSTER, MD 21158.

Online condolences may be made to
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now