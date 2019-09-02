Home

Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Liturgy
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Interment
Following Services
Druid Ridge Cemetery
Pikesville, MD
On August 31, 2019, Robert "Bob" Earl Hammond, beloved husband of Zoila Hammond; devoted father of Robert Hammond, Jr., and Laurie Speights (John); loving grandfather of Morgan Hammond, Christine Hammond, Matthew Speights, Brandon Speights, Zachary Speights, and Genevieve Speights, and a brother: Lloyd Hammond (Joann).

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, September 3, from 3-5 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral liturgy will be held on Wednesday at 11 am. Interment to follow in Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, MD.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 2, 2019
