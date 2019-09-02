|
On August 31, 2019, Robert "Bob" Earl Hammond, beloved husband of Zoila Hammond; devoted father of Robert Hammond, Jr., and Laurie Speights (John); loving grandfather of Morgan Hammond, Christine Hammond, Matthew Speights, Brandon Speights, Zachary Speights, and Genevieve Speights, and a brother: Lloyd Hammond (Joann).
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, September 3, from 3-5 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral liturgy will be held on Wednesday at 11 am. Interment to follow in Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 2, 2019