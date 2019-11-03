|
|
On October 31, 2019, Robert Edward Ellis, 92, of Westminster, loving husband of the late Marian Elizabeth Ellis, father of Robert E. Ellis, Jr., and Susan A. Mease; brother of Mary F. Lowman and Joseph P. Ellis; grandfather of three; and great-grandfather of four.
He was predeceased by children Nancy E. Ellis and John L. Ellis; and his brother Lewis B. Ellis.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the same day, November 5, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will be in Moreland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in his name, to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 10626-A York Rd., Cockeysville, MD 21030
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019