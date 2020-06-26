Robert Edward Trageser
1963 - 2020
Robert Edward Trageser, 57 yrs, of Perryville, MD, passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020 in Havre de Grace, MD. Born January 17, 1963 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of William F. Trageser, Sr., of Baltimore, MD, and the late Diann L. McLain Trageser.

Robert was employed as an Information Technology Administrator by Fidelity Engineering of Sparks, MD. He loved the beach and stargazing. He was a talented guitar maker, musician, and artist. He enjoyed working with the youth at church, was an avid Star Wars fan, and food enthusiast. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 3 years, Heidi Simmons Trageser of Perryville, MD; son, Keith E. Trageser and wife, Bethany, of Bel Air, MD; father, William F. Trageser, Sr., and companion, Ruth Classon, of Baltimore, MD; brother, William F. Trageser, Jr., and wife, Diana, of Parkville, MD; sister, Donna L. Fowler and husband, John, of Baltimore City; and nieces, Stacey and Valerie Fowler. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Diann L. Trageser and nephew, David Trageser.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society Prostate Cancer Research in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766. Funeral services are private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
June 23, 2020
It was a pleasure working with Bob for the 15 yrs he worked at Fidelity. He was really a gentlemen. I will miss him
Dianne Cirri
Coworker
