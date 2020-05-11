Smith, on May 9, 2020, Robert Elwood, husband of the late Barbara Ann (nee Nash) Smith; father of Robert A. Smith, Charles L. Smith (Lura Eckard) and Valerie D. Samoya; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother of James Smith (Sadie) and Linda Schide (Robert). A private graveside service will be held in Poplar Grove U.M. Cemetery in Phoenix, MD. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to your favorite charity.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 11, 2020.