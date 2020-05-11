Robert Elwood Smith
Smith, on May 9, 2020, Robert Elwood, husband of the late Barbara Ann (nee Nash) Smith; father of Robert A. Smith, Charles L. Smith (Lura Eckard) and Valerie D. Samoya; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother of James Smith (Sadie) and Linda Schide (Robert). A private graveside service will be held in Poplar Grove U.M. Cemetery in Phoenix, MD. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to your favorite charity.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Poplar Grove U.M. Cemetery
