Robert Ernald Hoffman
1951 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Ernald Hoffman, born October 15, 1951, age 69, of Columbia, MD passed away on November 23, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard F. and Olga Hoffman. Bob is survived by his wife of 38 years, Maria Gisela Hoffman; daughter, Vanessa Marie Hoffman; son, John Robert Hoffman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond "Randy" Hoffman, Richard "Richie" Regal, Roger and Gina Hoffman, and Ralph and Ellen Hoffman; sister, Renee Hoffman; along with many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob was the owner and director of Checkmate Investigative Services, Inc. in Columbia, Maryland for 32 years. He was the current treasurer of MATTS (Mid Atlantic Turtle & Tortoise Society, Inc.). Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman and a true lover of nature. A memorial service will be held for him at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to MATTS, P.O. Box 341, Highland, MD 20777. Condolences may be made to Bob's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

November 30, 2020
Randy, very sorry for your loss. May memories sustain you. Peace, friend.
Terry and Diane Szlucha
Friend
