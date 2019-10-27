|
Bob (some knew him as Gene in his early life) was born on February 3, 1923 to Elizabeth Marron Boone and Robert Gibson Boone in Baltimore Md. He passed away at age 96 peacefully October 20, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. He proudly served during WWll in the Coast Guard. Bob enjoyed a lifelong career in a variety of positions at Cloverland Farms Dairy on Monroe Street in Baltimore.
He was married to the late Doris Kemp Boone for over 50 years. He was a longtime member of Boumi Temple AAONMS, and was active for many years in FMCA serving as a director at one point.
Bob is survived by his late life partner, Judith Heath of Fort Myers, FL and children, Robert M Boone and his wife Patty Sutton of Fulshear, TX, Carol A Boone and her partner Chipp Jamison of Asheville, NC and Craig T Boone of Ocean City, MD. In addition there are 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be a family visitation at home later in Fort Myers, FL with internment service on November 7 at 10 a.m. at Lorraine Park Mausoleum in Baltimore, MD.
Donations in lieu of flowers should be directed to .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019