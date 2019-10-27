Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harvey Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services
1600 Colonial Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-2177
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Lorraine Park Mausoleum
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Boone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eugene Boone


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Eugene Boone Notice
Bob (some knew him as Gene in his early life) was born on February 3, 1923 to Elizabeth Marron Boone and Robert Gibson Boone in Baltimore Md. He passed away at age 96 peacefully October 20, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. He proudly served during WWll in the Coast Guard. Bob enjoyed a lifelong career in a variety of positions at Cloverland Farms Dairy on Monroe Street in Baltimore.

He was married to the late Doris Kemp Boone for over 50 years. He was a longtime member of Boumi Temple AAONMS, and was active for many years in FMCA serving as a director at one point.

Bob is survived by his late life partner, Judith Heath of Fort Myers, FL and children, Robert M Boone and his wife Patty Sutton of Fulshear, TX, Carol A Boone and her partner Chipp Jamison of Asheville, NC and Craig T Boone of Ocean City, MD. In addition there are 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

There will be a family visitation at home later in Fort Myers, FL with internment service on November 7 at 10 a.m. at Lorraine Park Mausoleum in Baltimore, MD.

Donations in lieu of flowers should be directed to .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now