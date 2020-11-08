1/
Robert Eugene English

On November 4, 2020, Robert (Bob) Eugene English passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Virginia and the late Sara English. Devoted father of Laura Schaefer and her husband Tim, Beth Whiteleather and her husband David, and the late David English. Dear stepfather of the late Bill Fischbeck and the late Deborah Fischbeck. Cherished step father-in-law of Linda Fischbeck. Loving PopPop of Jonathan Whiteleather and his wife Marina, Ryan Whiteleather and his wife Cait, and their late brother Brennan Whiteleather, as well as Gretta and Emma Schaefer, and Andrew Fischbeck. Dear brother of the late Edna English.

Bob served in the US Navy from August 1942 to January 1946. He returned and received a Bachelor of Science degree and a Masters in Administration degree. He was the Vice Principal of Dundalk Senior High and Principal of Loch Raven Junior where he retired. He was an officer of the Kiwanis Club of Dundalk, as well as a member of many educational organizations.

Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031, or make an online donation at www.gilchristcares.org/donation. Condolences may be left for the family at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
