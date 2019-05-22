ROBERT EUGENE SHACKLEFORD, JR., 46 of Brogue, PA passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice Center, Towson, MD after his battle with cancer. Born April 18, 1973, he was a son of Robert Eugene Shackleford, Sr. of Edgewood, MD and Sherry Lynn (Cowan) Smith of Delta, PA. For over 15 years, Robert worked as a concrete finisher at Mastercraft Concrete, Inc. in Street, MD. An outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting and jet skiing. Robert was always ready to help his family and friends and enjoyed his numerous tattoos and playing video games. In addition to his parents, he is survived by five children: Kathrine Garland of Texas, Trina Siboloski of Virginia, Robert E. Siboloski of Virginia, Kaylee Shackleford of Fawn Grove, PA, Madison Shackleford of Delta, PA; one grandson, Mason Garland of Texas, maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Norman P. Cowan of Fallston, MD, step grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Robert Smith of Delta, PA, stepmother, Aleen Shackleford of Edgewood, MD. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to the , 636 W Lexington St, Baltimore, MD 21201. Harkins Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915 Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary