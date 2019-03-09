|
|
On March 8, 2019, Robert G. Evans. Beloved husband of Florence E. Evans; dear brother of the late Charles O. Evans. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1-3 & 5-7 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. A funeral service will be held on Monday, at 12:30 pm at Chapelgate Presbyterian Church, 2600 Marriottsville Road, Ellicott City. Interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 9, 2019