Robert F. Palumbi, age 94, died on November 14, 2020. Mr. Palumbi was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on August 5, 1926 to Elizabeth and Antonio Palumbi. He married Eleanor (Kresslein) Palumbi on February 18,1950, and together they had four children. He graduated from Loyola College and Johns Hopkins University. He is survived by his daughters Nancy Palumbi and Linda Kerxton, his sons, Stephen Palumbi and his wife Mary Roberts, and John Palumbi and his wife Danielle Sweeney, five grandchildren, and his friend and partner of 14 years, Helen Rodowski. He was an educator and devoted his life to caring for others and was loved dearly in return. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years. Condolences may be left for the family at evansfuneralchapel.com

