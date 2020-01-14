|
Robert Cecil Flick died peacefully at home on January 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Paoli, Indiana on September 11, 1944, to Cecil and Hazel Flick, Bob was unwavering in his support for Indiana University basketball. He received his BS and MBA from Indiana University. Bob traveled with his wife of 34 years, Jane Kirschling, to Alaska on their boat FLIKIRS and he also did the Great Loop waterway system with his beloved pug, Mugsy. Bob enjoyed golfing and in his later years, he organized double table tennis matches at his winter home in Green Cove Springs, Florida. He learned the rules of table tennis from his friend I.K. Chew who joined Bob in winning a doubles table tennis Gold Medal at the Kentucky Senior Games.
Bob is survived by his wife, sister Becky and her husband, Norman Grissom of Palm Harbor, Florida and his brother-in-laws and sister-in laws, Wayne and Corinne Kirschling of Silver Thorne, Colorado and Ron and Barb Kirschling of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. He will be greatly missed by Jane and their dearest lifelong friends – John and Linda Barry and Jim and Diana Jones – and his handsome rescue dog – Frankie.
A celebration of Bob's life will take place in Florida this spring. Donations in Bob's memory can be made to the Cecil and Hazel Flick Memorial Scholarship Endowment at the University of Maryland School of Nursing, 655 West Lombard Street, Suite 516, Baltimore, MD 21201. Please make checks payable to the University of Maryland Baltimore Foundation and indicate in the memo section Cecil and Hazel Flick Scholarship at the School of Nursing. Gifts can also be made online at Nursing.umaryland.edu/give. Click the Donate button and in the "Additional Instructions About My Donation" box enter Cecil and Hazel Flick Scholarship at the School of Nursing.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 14, 2020