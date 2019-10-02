|
|
on September 28, 2019, survived by long-time partner Peggy Maher, beloved daughter Lydia Ward (Paul Reuben), step-daughters Katherine Smith Evans (Hervey), and Robyn Webb, and loving grandchildren Nathaniel Ward-Chene, and Katherine Smith Verga (Tom). Predeceased by his wife of 23 yrs, Eleanor Helms Ward and step-daughter Janet Hanson. His earlier marriage to Patricia Spain Ward ended in divorce.
Memorial Service on Friday, October 4 at 2:00 PM at St. Davids Episcopal Church, 4700 Roland Ave 21210. Inurnment Private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dr. Ward's memory to secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial or https://www.mdspca.org/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019