Home

POWERED BY

Services
St David's Church
4700 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Davids Episcopal Church
4700 Roland Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert Foster Ward M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Robert Foster Ward M.D. Notice
on September 28, 2019, survived by long-time partner Peggy Maher, beloved daughter Lydia Ward (Paul Reuben), step-daughters Katherine Smith Evans (Hervey), and Robyn Webb, and loving grandchildren Nathaniel Ward-Chene, and Katherine Smith Verga (Tom). Predeceased by his wife of 23 yrs, Eleanor Helms Ward and step-daughter Janet Hanson. His earlier marriage to Patricia Spain Ward ended in divorce.

Memorial Service on Friday, October 4 at 2:00 PM at St. Davids Episcopal Church, 4700 Roland Ave 21210. Inurnment Private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dr. Ward's memory to secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial or https://www.mdspca.org/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.