Robert Francis Allinson, (Bob), a lifetime resident of Kingsville, MD., went home to be with the Lord, on April 2, 2019, at the age of 98. His beloved wife Marie (Margaret) Allinson departed on May 15, 2018. Bob and Marie had been married 65 years. He is survived by two sons Robert Allinson of Perry Hall, and Christian Allinson of Kingsville; and three loving grandchildren, Ryan, Lindsay, and Kasey. Robert was born in Lee, Massachusetts on February, 8, 1921 to Samuel Greenwood Allinson, Yorkshire England, and Alice Buck, Lee, Mass. Robert was a PFC-Anti Aircraft Gunner Battery B, 449th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion of the Army in WW II from 1943 to 1945. He retired as a Prison Guard from the State Penitentiary, and the Baltimore City Jail. He was very active with Perry Hall Baptist Church, and was a Sunday School teacher for many years; then served at Mountain Christian Church. He loved to travel on family vacations. He had many different hobbies, including photography, puzzles, coins, stamps, bird watching, and woodworking. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday April 23rd, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Walker Chapel, Mountain Christian Church, 1824 Mountain Road, Joppa, MD., reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Christian Church Ministries. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary