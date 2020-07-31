Robert Franklin Combs, of Edgewood, MD, passed away on July 27, 2020. He was 87.
Mr. Combs was born in Cleveland, Virginia, to Linden Claire Combs and Mary Ellen Baugh Combs. He was the devoted husband of 64 years to Patsy Ruth Combs, loving father of Robert F. Combs, Jr., (Laura) of Edgewood, MD, Richard A. Combs, (Carolyn) of Bel Air, MD, David W. Combs (Fiance Karen) of Edgewood, MD, Janet R. Thacker (Sam) of Garner, N.C., and the late John C. Combs (the late Marie Combs). Mr. Combs was the adored grandfather of John S. Combs (Elizabeth), Anthony F. Combs (Rachel), Kelly A. Abrecht (Chris), Steven C. Thacker(Sarah), Matthew R. Combs, Elizabeth C. Combs, David W. Combs, Jr., and Rachel M. Combs, and great-grandfather of 9 great-grandchildren. He was the dear brother of George Ben Combs, Billy "Jack" Combs, Dwaine Edward Combs, Linden Claire Combs, Jr., Betty Jean Settle, Norma Faye Elkins, Naoma Ruth Bender, Voneva Brady, Ella Sue McGuire, Sandra Ellen Robinson, and the late Kathleen Overcash and Joan Combs.
Mr. Combs served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a Purple Heart Recipient. He retired from Fallsway Spring and Equipment Company as a Hydraulics Shop Foreman. He enjoyed repairing and restoring classic cars. He was a wonderful husband, a great dad, and good friend.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be Livestreamed via Facebook @Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., or can be found on Mr. Combs' obituary page via www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
. Interment with military honors will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens. Frank McFadden will officiate.
Contributions may be made in his memory to American Diabetes Association, Crystal Drive, Ste. 900, Arlington, VA 22202-4804, or American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231-5129.
