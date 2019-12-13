Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Franklyn Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Franklyn Collins Notice
On December 11, 2019, ROBERT FRANKLYN "FRANK" COLLINS, beloved husband of the late Anna Mary Collins; devoted father of Patricia Plourde Appel (Paul) and the late Robert Franklyn Collins, Jr.; loving grandfather of Timothy Plourde, Jennifer Hyson, and Mary Allison Early; dear great grandfather of Jamey Brooke Hyson and Michelle Mary Plourde; also survived by many loving family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Lorraine Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Columbia Vantage Point Foundation, 5400 Vantage Point Road, Columbia, MD 21044. Online condolences may be made at: www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -