On December 11, 2019, ROBERT FRANKLYN "FRANK" COLLINS, beloved husband of the late Anna Mary Collins; devoted father of Patricia Plourde Appel (Paul) and the late Robert Franklyn Collins, Jr.; loving grandfather of Timothy Plourde, Jennifer Hyson, and Mary Allison Early; dear great grandfather of Jamey Brooke Hyson and Michelle Mary Plourde; also survived by many loving family and friends.
Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Lorraine Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Columbia Vantage Point Foundation, 5400 Vantage Point Road, Columbia, MD 21044. Online condolences may be made at: www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 13, 2019