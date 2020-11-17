On October 28, 2020 Robert "Bobby" "Fraz" Frazier Jr., loving husband, and father of two boys, passed away at the age of 55.



Fraz was born on April 22nd, 1965 in Baltimore, Maryland to Robert Frazier and Peggy Rinker. He graduated from Cardinal Gibbons High School in 1983. He went on to own and operate a landscaping business. On November 1, 2008 he married Julie Kirsten Tucker. Together they had two sons, Jesse Morgan Frazier and Memphis Jonathan Frazier.



Fraz had a passion for music, was a talented guitar player and had a special affection for rescued greyhounds of which he adopted six. He could always be counted on to cheer for the Ravens or host a crab feast for family and friends. More than that, Fraz was a loyal friend who was as easily recognized by his large presence as by his outgoing personality. Fraz was a loving dad who could regularly be caught acting as a patient human jungle gym for his boys and sometimes for the kids in the neighborhood who called him Mr. Fraz.



Preceded in death by his father, Robert Sr., Fraz is survived by his mother Peggy; wife Julie; two children Jesse and Memphis; sister Karen; nephew Chris; nieces Abbie, Mira and Sasha; several cousins; and his two greyhounds.



