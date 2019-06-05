Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Robert Geer

Robert Geer Notice
On June 3, 2019 Robert "Bob" J. Geer passed away; beloved husband of Sara "Sallie" Geer; cherished father of Joseph Geer and his wife Candice; loving grandfather of Andrew Geer; dear brother-in-law of Juanita and Jim Wax, Tommy and Denise Frederick. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Friday from 12- 1 pm, where a funeral service will be held at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bob's name to Memorial & Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or the Harford County Humane Society, 2208 Connelly Road, Fallston, MD 21047. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 5 to June 6, 2019
