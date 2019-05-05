Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Patzwall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert George Patzwall

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert George Patzwall Notice
On May 2, 2019, Robert George Patzwall, beloved son of Robert Henry and Elaine Eleanor (nee Zome) Patzwall Jr.; beloved brother of Jane Gamboli (Michael) and Susan Rusnak (James); also survived by 8 nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Monday, May 6th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Cockeysville on Tuesday, May 7th at 10 AM. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Calvert Hall College High School Scholarship Fund, 8102 LaSalle Road, Towson, MD 21286.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now