|
|
On May 2, 2019, Robert George Patzwall, beloved son of Robert Henry and Elaine Eleanor (nee Zome) Patzwall Jr.; beloved brother of Jane Gamboli (Michael) and Susan Rusnak (James); also survived by 8 nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Monday, May 6th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Cockeysville on Tuesday, May 7th at 10 AM. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Calvert Hall College High School Scholarship Fund, 8102 LaSalle Road, Towson, MD 21286.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2019