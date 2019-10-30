|
On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 ROBERT H. GLENN of Ellicott City. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. Glenn; loving father of Michael Glenn (Diana), and Robin Rice (John); brother of Shirley Kirchhoff; cherished grandfather of Amanda, Samantha, Travis, Jesse, Courtney, and Steven; and great-grandfather of 7. Family will receive friends at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm and Saturday from 10-11 am where services will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park. Online condolences made be made at
www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019