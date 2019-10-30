Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Meadowridge Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Glenn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Glenn Notice
On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 ROBERT H. GLENN of Ellicott City. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. Glenn; loving father of Michael Glenn (Diana), and Robin Rice (John); brother of Shirley Kirchhoff; cherished grandfather of Amanda, Samantha, Travis, Jesse, Courtney, and Steven; and great-grandfather of 7. Family will receive friends at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm and Saturday from 10-11 am where services will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park. Online condolences made be made at

www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now