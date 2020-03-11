|
Dr. Robert Goren, of Baltimore MD passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his children; Cindy (Stuart) Littman, Andrea (Douglas) Farbman, Howard (Stacy) Goren and Diana (Michael) Marmelstein. Also survived by adored grandchildren; Robyn Littman (David Faranda), Jackie Littman (Joe McCord), Adam Farbman (Jessi Taff), Brian Farbman, Brooke Goren, Kevin Goren, Abby Marmelstein, Natalie Marmelstein, and his great-granddaughter Miriam Faranda. He was predeceased by his loving wife Barbara Goren (nee Nathanson) and brother Howard Goren and sister Martha Lehman.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 15, at 11 am. Interment Beth Jacob Cemetery - Finksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 200 East Joppa Road, Suite 407, Towson, MD 21286. In mourning at 11225 Appaloosa Drive, Reisterstown, MD 21136 following interment on Sunday, and on Monday and Tuesday evenings.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020