Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
Robert Griffin Notice
On March 21, 2019 Robert Talbott Griffin passed away at age 78. Bob was a Navy Vietnam Veteran and worked for the Baltimore Sunpaper as a printer. He had a passion for pets, love of history and was a kind and compassionate spirit. Bob was the beloved husband of Mary Jo Wood; devoted father of Brian Griffin, Lisa Dunham and husband Michael, Maria Henry and husband Scott; dear stepfather of Stephen, Teresa, John and Michael Gregg and Sarah Finley; loving grandfather of Amanda, Anya, Brady, Meghan, Jacob, Colleen, Kerrigan, Brendan, Diane, James, Allison, Nathan, Emilie, Gideon, Naomi. and Jonas; cherished brother of Howard, Raymond, Herbert and Kenneth Griffin and Susan Standridge.Family requests friends visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A., 4001 Ritchie Highway on Monday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Rose of Lima Church on Tuesday at 9:30 am. Interment in Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. Those who wish may contribute to the Alzheimers Foundation or the ASPCA.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
