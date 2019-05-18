Robert James Grimm, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 at his home in Columbia, Maryland.Known to everyone as Bob, he was cherished by his family and community. Bob was born on August 13, 1944 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to the late Robert James and Lillian Grimm. Growing up, he lived all over the United States and in the Philippines while his father was in the Air Force. After graduating from Arundel High School and attending the University of Maryland, he worked for the National Security Agency for 41 years where he had a distinguished career as an analyst. On May 20, 1978, he married his wife, Linda, and they enjoyed almost 42 years together. Through his job he had the opportunity to live in England and Germany with his family and travel all over the world. Bob loved to golf, ski, travel, work outside, drive sports cars, and in his younger days, play basketball, surf, jog, and bowl. He was athletic throughout his life. Bob was a member at Hobbit's Glen Golf Course in Columbia, Maryland, where he had two holes-in-one. He was very handy around the house and enjoyed taking on major projects like designing and building decks and installing a fireplace. Bob had the ability to brighten the day of others with his sense of humor, friendly nature, and laugh. He was a good friend and neighbor to many. To his wife, children, and grandson, he was larger than life. He will be deeply missed. Bob is survived by wife, Linda Grimm, daughter Nicole Grimm and husband Beau Burton, son Robert James Grimm, III, grandson Baron Burton, and brother Michael Grimm and wife Karen.Donations can be made to the NMC Registry Giving Page http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/nmcregistryfund. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 18 to May 23, 2019