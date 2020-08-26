Robert H. "Bo" Lepp, age 79, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on August 21, 2020 at Brightview Assisted Living.
Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, he was the son of Fritz and Hedwig (Remsky) Lepp and husband of 57 years to Doris A. Lepp. He was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church, the 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus and the Association of Iron and Steel Engineers. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and biking but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his two sons, Robert (Erin) P. Lepp of Marietta, GA and Christopher (Julie) Lepp of Bel Air; two daughters, Susan (Christopher) Gallagher of Herndon, VA and Pamela (Andrew Bucholz) Lepp of Alexandria, VA; 15 grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth (David) Robertson of Doylestown, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, William Lepp and sister, Martha Winslow.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Bel Air, Maryland on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10-10:30 am followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 am at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. theaftd.org
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.