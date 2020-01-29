|
On January 24, 2020, Robert Hager; beloved husband of Lee Hager (nee Andrzejewski); devoted father of Joseph Ross Hager and wife Marguerite Cimino Hager; loving grandfather of Geordan Neukum; dear brother of the late Shirley Hager Hobbs and husband Charles Hobbs, IV; pre-deceased by his parents Esther Mitchell Hager and Ross Boring Hager.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Crest Village Chapel. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oak Crest Village Catholic Community, 8820 Walther Blvd., Baltimore MD 21234. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020