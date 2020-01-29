Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Crest Village Chapel.
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hager Notice
On January 24, 2020, Robert Hager; beloved husband of Lee Hager (nee Andrzejewski); devoted father of Joseph Ross Hager and wife Marguerite Cimino Hager; loving grandfather of Geordan Neukum; dear brother of the late Shirley Hager Hobbs and husband Charles Hobbs, IV; pre-deceased by his parents Esther Mitchell Hager and Ross Boring Hager.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Crest Village Chapel. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oak Crest Village Catholic Community, 8820 Walther Blvd., Baltimore MD 21234. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -