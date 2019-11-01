|
Robert Edward Hall (1933 – 2019) Died at Gilchrist Hospice on October 26, 2109 from congestive heart failure, after a short illness. Mr Hall is survived by his sons Benton Hall of Baltimore, MD; Christopher Hall of Portland, OR; his daughter Selby Hall and son-in-law Philip Shivers of Baltimore, MD; and his sister Ruth Elizabeth Gibb of Glen Burnie, MD. He is pre-deceasedby his sister Norma Jean Semons.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Friday November 8th from 3-5 pm at The Johns Hopkins Club, located on the Homewood campus, off San Martin Drive. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Gilchrist Hospice at gilchristcares.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019