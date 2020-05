Or Copy this URL to Share

Hancock, on May 17, 2020, Robert L., of Westminster, to Covid-19. Survived by his grateful extended family of cousins, a wide circle of friends and former colleagues of many years in the Interior Design and floral community. Private graveside service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.



