May 17, 2020, Robert L. Hancock, II, born February 7, 1947, died of Covid-19 with underlying conditions. "Bob" was 73, the beloved son of Robert and Elizabeth (Bob and Libby) Hancock, now deceased, and treasured partner, Karl Mathis, also deceased.



The Hancock's made their home outside Ellicott City for many years. Bob is survived by his grateful extended family of cousins, a wide circle of friends, and a number of former colleagues in the Interior Design and floral community with whom he worked for many years. 1965 Howard High School classmates will remember him fondly as a significant presence in the life of that era and the decades since.



Bob took his higher education at the University of MD. with degrees in fine arts and interior design. He worked locally at Wilhyde's florist for a time and built his career in design with H. Chambers Co., his work extending as far as the Middle East. Bob proudly worked with the American Society of Interior Decorators, chairing the Christmas Tree Silent Auctions for several years. In his early years he developed his love of beach and water, even served as a life guard (Yes, he actually saved a life.) He adored his life at Broadkill Beach, Delaware, where his cottage brought joy to him and to many, among them, Cozimo Daiello, whose friendship abided through both good times and illness. Reversals in health led Bob to his five year residence at Carroll Lutheran Village.



The extended Hancock family will miss Bob sorely and wishes to thank all those who attended to him, both professionally and personally, especially at "The Village" and Carroll Hospital Center.



Graveside Services will be held at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in West Friendship and will be limited to family in observance of current health concerns.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carroll Hospital Foundation, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster, Md. 21157; or Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke's Ci., Westminster, 21158, "Walters Education Fund", in memory of Robert L. Hancock II.



Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.



