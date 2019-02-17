|
|
On February 14, 2019, Robert Harrison Reid III, of Randallstown, beloved husband of Donna M. Reid, devoted father of Ed (Heather) Reid, John (Leslie) Reid, Jamie (Carolyn) Reid, Lisa (Chris) Miller, Elizabeth (Chuck)Schaefer, and Blythe Reid, brothers and sisters-in-law Jerry and Kathy Reid, and Jimmy and Ellen Reid, dear brother of Mary Anne Troutman and Elizabeth (Andrew) Szewczuk; also survived by 15 grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9531 Liberty Rd., Randallstown, MD 21133. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10am until the start of services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics Baltimore County at http://special-olympics-maryland.secured.atpay.com/campaign/special-olympics-maryland-2 WWW.HAIGHTFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 17, 2019