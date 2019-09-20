|
Robert Kinkead Holmes, Jr., of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on September 17, 2019. He was 72.
Mr. Holmes was born in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, to Margaret Schwartz Holmes of Havre de Grace, MD, formerly of Natrona Heights, PA, and the late Robert Kinkead Holmes, Sr. He was the devoted husband of 50 years to Sarah "Sally" Holmes, loving father of Laura Hahn (Rob Magee) and Elizabeth Holmes (Ben Jankosky), and grandfather of Samuel, Carly, Jackson, Luke, Isabella, Olivia, and Piper. He was the brother of Linda Siverling and the late Barbara Hetrick. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Holmes graduated from Har Brack High School in 1965, then Mount Union College in 1969. He was a Master Mason, a member of the Rotary Club in Natrona Heights, PA, Past President of the Allegheny Valley YMCA, and served on the Board of Directors for the Highlands School District. He was an Elder of First United Presbyterian Church in Tarentum, PA, and was a member of Grove Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the choir. Mr. Holmes was a proud member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity.
A service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 2PM, at Grove Presbyterian Church, 50 East Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen, MD.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Grove Presbyterian Church, or First United Presbyterian Church, 913 Lock Street, Tarentum, PA 15084.
Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 20, 2019